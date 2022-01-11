Firstsource Solutions Q3 PAT may dip 2.1% QoQ to Rs. 1,210 cr: Arihant Capital

Firstsource Solutions | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 234 percent to Rs 91.85 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 27.50 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 7.78% September quarter: 9.3%, and December quarter: 11.17%.

Arihant Capital has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Firstsource Solutions to report net profit at Rs. 1,210 crore down 2.1% quarter-on-quarter (up 9.2% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 0.3 percent Q-o-Q (up 5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 1,365.2 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Earnings before interest, tax, (EBIT) are likely to fall by 2 percent Q-o-Q (up 10.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 159 crore.

