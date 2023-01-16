Fire accident at V-Mart store in Kanpur; inventory, fixed assets damaged

V-Mart is one of the listed hypermarket chain operators

A fire accident was reported at a store of V-Mart in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on January 16, which led to the inventory, cash and fixed assets being damaged, the hypermarket retail chain said in a regulatory filing.

"There was no loss or injury to human life," the company clarified.

V-Mart further noted that is in the process of ascertaining the financial loss caused due to the fire. The company also stated that operations at its Kanpur store have been disrupted due to the accident.

The fire "has resulted in damage of inventory, fixed assets, cash and others in the store, thereby disrupting the operations of the aforementioned store", it informed the stock exchanges.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)