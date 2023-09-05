Fintechs must learn compliance early, says Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur

Razopay’s CEO Harshil Mathur

The Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Razorpay Harshil Mathur said fintech companies should learn to do compliance in early stage because later it becomes harder and harder for the company.

Mathur was speaking at Global Fintech Fest 2023 on September 5.

“If you miss it in the early stage then it become harder and harder for us because once the business start expanding, it better to get early on,” Mathur said.

He further said if fintech companies are entering this space, then it’s important for them to learn to do compliance in basic fashion.

On the regulated entities front, he said compliance has to be on the top of the mind.

"In the regulated space you don’t even have the ability to go around and say us are small to look at it because rules and standards are same in the large company or small company," Mathur said.

He added that for large companies even the rules are tighter, but for a small company you have to follow basic rules and demonstrate.