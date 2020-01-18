Refunds made easy through Razorpay's 'Instant Refunds'

Amping up the online payment experience for consumers, financial services company, Razorpay, has launched a new product, Instant Refunds for businesses.

This new feature activates refunds and credits the customer’s source account across payment methods such as Credit card, Netbanking and UPI within a minute of initiation.

India is one of the fastest growing online retail markets today. About 71% of internet users in the country purchase products online.

Today, the refund process has two major pain points for both the end customer and the business - one, a delay of 5-7 business days for the customer in receiving the money because of multiple intermediaries like the acquiring bank, issuing bank and the networks (VISA/MasterCard/Rupay) and two, the lack of transparency during the entire refund process for both the customer and the business.

This long cycle of processing refunds is a significant problem with every popular payment method in the industry, the company said ina release.

By issuing refunds instantly, Razorpay will help businesses retain its customers, build trust through an improved hassle-free payment experience and and provide complete transparency on refunds to both the business and the end-user.

This new feature will also reduce the dependence on manpower as every refund issue on an average leads to ten service emails or calls from customer support teams.

Shashank Kumar, CTO & CoFounder of Razorpay says, “Instant Refunds are the new normal and central to a great customer experience. A lot of consumers fail to use online payment methods as they feel getting refunds through an online platform is a very time-consuming task, hence they prefer CoD as the best alternative. Given the technological advancements being made in the fintech ecosystem, its fair for customers to expect refunds as fast as possible. A solution like Instant Refunds will not only help build consumer confidence in digital payments but also reduce losses for ecommerce companies where CoD has become an expensive option with more than 50 percent online transactions made through cash.”

“Our Instant Refunds feature ensures that the refund is processed at a 3600x faster pace than the normal expected time of 5-7 business days. The team is focused on creating new technologies designed to make the entire payment lifecycle hassle-free. We believe this new feature will take customer experience a notch higher, help brands create a competitive advantage, and even make them more profitable," he added.

Razorpay’s growth has been uphill, particularly in the last two years. With a 500 percent growth in 2019, the company has been witnessing a healthy growth rate of 35 percent month-on-month.

The company also recently launched its corporate credit cards for its partner businesses, RazorpayX Current Accounts, Support for Freelancers and Homepreneurs, and acquired Opfin, a Payroll and HR Management Software company.