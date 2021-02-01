MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Fabindia, Hidesign open a joint store in Chennai

The store is located at Pondy Bazaar, T Nagar, which is part of smart city project and one of the principal shopping districts of Chennai.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST
Representative Image.

Representative Image.

Fabindia and Hidesign have announced the launch of their first ever joint store in Chennai.

The store is located at Pondy Bazaar, T Nagar, which is part of smart city project and one of the principal shopping districts of the city.

Spread across 5000+ sq feet on the ground and first floor, Fabindia will be showcasing its Apparel and select Home and Lifestyle offerings, with Hidesign highlighting its signature, sustainable vegetable tanned leather goods which are handcrafted at their ateliers in Pondicherry.

For Hidesign, the store is spread across 700 sq ft on the ground floor.

"Given the synergies between the two iconic home-grown Indian Brands, and their shared focus on hand-crafted traditions and innovative design that underpins their offerings, this association promises to create an exciting destination," the companies said in a joint statement.

Close

Talking about the new venture, Dilip Kapur, Founder and President, Hidesign said: “This is a strong first step towards implementing collaboration that will encourage similar brands to come together.”

For Hidesign, this marks the eighth store in the city and the 81st store of the brand in the country; while for Fabindia this is the 12th store in the city and 316th across the country.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Chennai #Fabindia #Hidesign #India
first published: Feb 1, 2021 11:04 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.