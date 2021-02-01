Fabindia, Hidesign open a joint store in Chennai

Representative Image.

Fabindia and Hidesign have announced the launch of their first ever joint store in Chennai.

The store is located at Pondy Bazaar, T Nagar, which is part of smart city project and one of the principal shopping districts of the city.

Spread across 5000+ sq feet on the ground and first floor, Fabindia will be showcasing its Apparel and select Home and Lifestyle offerings, with Hidesign highlighting its signature, sustainable vegetable tanned leather goods which are handcrafted at their ateliers in Pondicherry.

For Hidesign, the store is spread across 700 sq ft on the ground floor.

"Given the synergies between the two iconic home-grown Indian Brands, and their shared focus on hand-crafted traditions and innovative design that underpins their offerings, this association promises to create an exciting destination," the companies said in a joint statement.

Talking about the new venture, Dilip Kapur, Founder and President, Hidesign said: “This is a strong first step towards implementing collaboration that will encourage similar brands to come together.”

For Hidesign, this marks the eighth store in the city and the 81st store of the brand in the country; while for Fabindia this is the 12th store in the city and 316th across the country.