eye-on-india Explained | Why is Walmart entering the fintech space and what it means for the retail giant The US retail chain Walmart owns a fintech startup in a strategic partnership with Ribbit Capital. The company may now have to manage open banking, embedded payments, alternative payroll, and point of sale credit. But why is Walmart eyeing fintech space and what will be the composition of Walmart-Ribbit Fintech start-up? Here's all you need to know about the Walmart-Ribbit Capital partnership.