Last Updated : Feb 29, 2020 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | SBI Cards IPO subscription to open soon; what should investors do?

In this Moneycontrol special video, Sakshi Batra tells you about the SBI IPO and expert recommendations for investors on the same.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India’s second-largest credit card issuer, SBI Cards is coming up with an initial public offering (IPO) which will be open for subscription for four days from March 2 to March 5.

SBI Cards proposes to raise Rs 10,289 crore at the lower end of the price band (Rs 750 per share) and Rs 10,355 crore at the upper end (Rs 755 per share).

The company had an 18 percent market share with 10 million cards in force and Rs 98,500 crore in card spends in nine months to December 2019.

In this Moneycontrol special video, Sakshi Batra shares details on the IPO and expert recommendations for investors.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 29, 2020 11:00 am

tags #IPO #IPO - Upcoming Issues #SBI #SBI Cards & Payment Services #State Bank of India #video

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.