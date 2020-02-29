Explained | SBI Cards IPO subscription to open soon; what should investors do?

India’s second-largest credit card issuer, SBI Cards is coming up with an initial public offering (IPO) which will be open for subscription for four days from March 2 to March 5.

SBI Cards proposes to raise Rs 10,289 crore at the lower end of the price band (Rs 750 per share) and Rs 10,355 crore at the upper end (Rs 755 per share).

The company had an 18 percent market share with 10 million cards in force and Rs 98,500 crore in card spends in nine months to December 2019.

In this Moneycontrol special video, Sakshi Batra shares details on the IPO and expert recommendations for investors.