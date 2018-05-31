App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Excluding rebels, BJP's Lok Sabha tally dips to 272 after Kairana, Bhandara-Gondiya loss

The BJP which began its tenure with 282 Lok Sabha seats has seen its overall tally dip to 274 seats.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Bharatiya Janata Party suffered a setback today after it failed to retain the Kairana (Uttar Pradesh) and Bhandara-Gondiya (Maharashtra) Lok Sabha seats.

The electoral defeat brings down the ruling party's tally in the lower house to 274. Not counting party rebels Shatrughan Sinha and Kirti Azad, the BJP's strength is effectively 272. (This includes the seat of the Lok Sabha speaker, Sumitra Mahajan, whose office is generally considered 'apolitical'.)

In other results from the Lok Sabha bypolls today, the BJP won from the Palghar seat in Maharashtra while the BJP’s ally NDPP won the Nagaland constituency. Elections were necessitated in Nagaland when Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio resigned from the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

A series of defeats in by-elections coupled with a few resignations have led to the saffron party’s numbers coming down in the Lok Sabha. The BJP had won 282 seats in the 2014 general elections. Including support from its allies, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had 336 seats.

related news

The recent dip in BJP’s numbers was caused by the resignation of BS Yeddyurappa and B Sriramulu when both of them became Members of Legislative Assembly in the Karnataka Elections that were concluded last week.

The BJP MP from Darbhanga (Bihar), Kirti Azad, has been suspended from the party in December 2015 for accusing Finance Minister Arun Jaitley of corruption in the DDCA scam. Shatrughan Sinha, a BJP MP from Patna Sahib Constituency (Bihar), is also being seen as a rebel.

Further, in the last four years, the BJP has lost Lok Sabha bypolls in Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh), Gurdaspur (Punjab), Alwar and Ajmer (Rajasthan) and Phulpur and Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh). This takes away six seats from the BJP’s original tally.

The BJP has also faced trouble from allies recently. The Shiv Sena with 18 seats has been very vocal about their disenchantment with the BJP and even contested against their ally from Palghar constituency. Similarly, N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which has 16 Lok Sabha seats, walked out of the NDA earlier this year.

However, the NDA still is comfortably placed on numbers in the lower house.
First Published on May 31, 2018 04:44 pm

tags #2014 Lok Sabha elections #2019 Lok Sabha polls #BJP #bypolls #NDA

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.