    EU to discuss migration problems at extraordinary meeting on Nov 25

    "Ministers will address the current situation in all migratory routes," the Presidency said in a tweet.

    November 17, 2022 / 09:32 PM IST
    EU home affairs ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss current problems with migration on Nov. 25, the Czech EU Presidency said on Thursday.

