English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    EU antitrust regulators about to charge Meta, sources say

    The European Commission, which can impose fines up to 10% of a company's global turnover for antitrust violations and Meta declined to comment.

    Reuters
    November 09, 2022 / 10:44 PM IST

    EU antitrust regulators are drawing up charges against Facebook parent Meta over its use of customer data and the tying of its classified advertisements service to its social network, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named.

    The European Commission, which can impose fines up to 10% of a company's global turnover for antitrust violations and Meta declined to comment.

    The Commission began an investigation into the social network company in June last year. Britain's competition agency also began an enquiry on the same day.

    In recent months, the Commission has asked Meta rivals to remove confidential information from their submissions to the regulator. Typically, that is the precursor to the Commission sending companies under investigation a statement of objections detailing what it sees as anti-competitive practices.

    Meta's classified ads business called Facebook Marketplace was launched in 2016 and is used in 70 countries to buy and sell items.

    Close
    Politico was the first to report a statement of objections is imminent.
    Reuters
    Tags: #antitrust #EU #Meta #regulators
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:44 pm