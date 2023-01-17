Eris Lifesciences Q3 PAT seen up 7.2% YoY to Rs 1,080 cr: Nirmal Bang

Eris Lifesciences Ltd.

Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the PHARMACEUTICAL sector. The brokerage house expects Eris Lifesciences to report net profit at Rs 1,080 crore up 7.2% year-on-year (down 10.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 37 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 4,549 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 21.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,479 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

