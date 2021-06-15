EPFO extends deadline to seed Aadhar with UAN to September 1

In a big relief to employers, the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on June 15 extended the last date to seed Aadhaar number with the universal account number (UAN) for filing electronic challan-cum-returns (ECR) to September 1, 2021.

As per the previous direction by the retirement fund body, it is mandatory to seed the Aadhaar number with the UAN while filing ECRs. As per an earlier circular issued by the EPFO, the electronic challan-cum-returns will be allowed to be filed only for those members whose Aadhaar numbers are seeded and verified with the UANs with effect from June 1, 2021. This essentially meant only those members whose UANs are linked with Aadhaar numbers will be allowed to file ECR from June 1.

EPFO in its June 15 circular asked all its field offices to ensure that employers are ready to implement the decision from September 1, 2021.