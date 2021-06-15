MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

EPFO extends deadline to seed Aadhar with UAN to September 1

As per the previous direction by the retirement fund body, it is mandatory to seed the Aadhaar number with the UAN while filing ECRs.

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 11:05 PM IST

In a big relief to employers, the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on June 15 extended the last date to seed Aadhaar number with the universal account number (UAN) for filing electronic challan-cum-returns (ECR) to September 1, 2021.

As per the previous direction by the retirement fund body, it is mandatory to seed the Aadhaar number with the UAN while filing ECRs. As per an earlier circular issued by the EPFO, the electronic challan-cum-returns will be allowed to be filed only for those members whose Aadhaar numbers are seeded and verified with the UANs with effect from June 1, 2021. This essentially meant only those members whose  UANs are linked with Aadhaar numbers will be allowed to file ECR from June 1.

EPFO in its June 15 circular asked all its field offices to ensure that employers are ready to implement the decision from September 1, 2021.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Aadhar #EPFO #September #UAN
first published: Jun 15, 2021 11:05 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.