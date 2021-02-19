MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Enforcement Directorate begins second probe into Amazon based on Reuters story: Report

This would be the second ED investigation into Amazon, after the agency previously launched a probe for alleged violation of FDI rules.

Moneycontrol News
February 19, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

The Enforcement Directorate will launch a second investigation into e-commerce giant Amazon, based on a Reuters report which found that Amazon has for years given select sellers preferential treatment and used them to “circumvent” India’s FDI rules, a source within the agency told the publication.

The documents reviewed by Reuters were for 2012-2019 and included business reports, draft meeting notes, emails, and PowerPoint slides, which showed that the US tech giant used various ‘strategies’ to dodge India’s regulators as and when rules protecting small lenders were imposed.

“We will be examining findings of the story. The subject matter is not entirely new for us,” the ED source told Reuters on February 18 but did not elaborate.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Also Read | All you need to know about what the Reuters’ report reveals

Close

Related stories

Amazon did not respond to queries about the ED investigation, the report said.

This would be the second ED investigation into Amazon after the agency previously launched a probe for alleged violation of FDI rules.

The company has in public tweets refuted the news agencies' reports as “unsubstantiated, incomplete, and factually incorrect.” Stating: “In last several years, there have been (a) number of changes in regulations; Amazon has on each occasion taken rapid action to ensure compliance.”

Amazon India chief Amit Agarwal called the Reuters report “distracting” and said the company is being “misunderstood, but it will be fulfilling.”

The Reuters report on February 16 found that sellers favoured by Amazon received discounted fees and special deals with other big tech companies such as Apple. Documents also showed Amazon "exercised significant control over inventories of its biggest sellers" – though its public policy states that all sellers operate independently.

Meanwhile, in its response to the original Reuters report, Amazon stated it “does not give preferential treatment to any seller on its marketplace and has always complied with the law.” It further said that all sellers are treated in a “fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory manner, with each seller responsible for independently determining prices and managing their inventory.”
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Amazon #Business #ED #FDI #India #probe
first published: Feb 19, 2021 09:27 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.