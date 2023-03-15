EKI Energy Services to provide consultancy service for carbon credit development to Kochi Metro Rail

Answer: Kochi Metro

Carbon credit developer EKI Energy Services (EKI) has inked a consultancy service contract for carbon credits project of Kochi Metro Rail.

"EKI has signed consultancy service contract with Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL). The contract has been signed against a tender won by EKI for providing carbon credit advisory services to KMRL," a company statement said.

Under the contract, EKI will ensure development and assistance for validation, registration, verification, issuance and trading of carbon credits projects of Kochi Metro Rail Project.

As part of the contract, EKI will ensure end-to-end management of projects eligible for carbon credits, including their verification in compliance with the guidelines followed by the International Carbon Credit Mechanisms.

With the help of EKI, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd will also be able to monetise emission reductions and earn additional revenue which it can use to support its multiple developmental initiatives.

Loknath Behera, Managing Director, Kochi Metro Rail, said in the statement: "It will not only help us in earning additional revenue but also give the optics to KMRL as a responsible sustainable transport provider." Manish Dabkara, Chairman & MD, EKI Energy Services Ltd said, "This win will enhance our leadership in government sector projects as an expert in climate change solutions both nationally as well as globally."