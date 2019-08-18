App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2019 04:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

EESL inks pact with Apollo Hospitals to install public EV charging stations in its hospitals

Under the MoU, EESL will make the entire upfront investment on specified services and deploy qualified manpower for the operation and maintenance of the public charging infrastructure.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-run Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) on August 18 said it has signed a 10-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Apollo Hospitals Enterprises to install public electric vehicle charging stations in its hospitals across the country.

"This is a first such MoU by EESL with a private partner, to set up public charging infrastructure in the country," the company said in a statement.

Under the MoU, EESL will make the entire upfront investment on specified services and deploy qualified manpower for the operation and maintenance of the public charging infrastructure.

"Developing a strong supporting infrastructure is vital to build consumer confidence in electric vehicles (EV). Our MoU with Apollo Hospitals reinforces the role of the private sector in achieving the goal of National Electric Mobility Programme.

"Electric mobility is vital to reducing airborne emissions and enhancing air quality, a cause the healthcare sector can resonate with," EESL Director - Projects Venkatesh Dwivedi said

Apollo Hospitals will provide the requisite space and power connections for the charging infrastructure, it added.

First Published on Aug 18, 2019 04:29 pm

tags #Apollo Hospitals #Business #EESL #India

