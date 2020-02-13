Editor's Take | Macro Matters: CPI inflation spikes, while IIP shrinks

Headline inflation for the month of January increased to 7.6 percent, which is a 16-month high. It was 7.35 percent in December. Retail inflation breached Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 percent for the fourth straight month.

The January core inflation was at 4.8 percent versus 3.7 percent in December. But what is worrying is that food prices is not the only factor impacting inflation.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan tells Shraddha Sharma that inflation is getting broad-based, which is a serious cause of concern for economic growth.