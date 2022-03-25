English
    Why $400-bn in exports may be a passing joy

    March 25, 2022 / 06:31 PM IST

    Recently, there was much celebration when India hit $400 billion in export figures before schedule. But a closer look at the constituents of that number shows that the $400 billion is transient. To use jargon, the $400-billion isn’t sticky. A large part of it comes from rocketing prices of commodities such as crude, diamond and gold, which is also a reason why India’s import bill in the corresponding period shot up to $589 billion. Trade deficit has increased to $188 billion from $102.6 billion in FY21. So whenever the commodity prices cool down, both export and import figures will fall considerably too.

    Top Five Export Categories in FY22
