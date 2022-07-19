What does strength in dollar index mean for Indian equities?

(Representational image: Shutterstock)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Dollar index (DXY) has traditionally been one of the barometers for “risk on” and “risk off” phases in the market. Its current uptrend started in May ’21 as economic recovery appeared on track following the slowing of the Covid pandemic. This led to the beginning of the gradual withdrawal of monetary accommodation. However, since Feb ’22, just before the Ukraine war, it started rising sharply as the US monetary policy became increasingly hawkish to tame inflation. Global markets...