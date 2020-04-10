Watch: Big Story | Decoding the sharp uptick in February IIP growth

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra decodes what led to the sharp uptick in the industrial output.
India's industrial production grew at the fastest pace in seven months at 4.5 percent during February.
The factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) has risen to a seven-month high as against a 0.2 percent growth rate year-on-year, suggesting that some parts of the economy were on the path of a gradual revival. But what contributed to this sharp uptick in Feb IIP?Watch this episode of Big Story with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra to know more.
First Published on Apr 10, 2020 03:43 pm