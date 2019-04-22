Want a saree on demonetisation? Here's how PM Modi's political decisions influenced a Surat trader

Jamkudi Sarees might look like another saree store at the Abhinandan Market in Surat. But once you take a closer look, you will find pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on multiple sarees.

A brainchild of owner Vinod Surana, who stumbled upon this idea after the surgical strikes by the Indian Army on September 29, 2016, he has taken it up multiple notches to have a saree for each scheme.

"The key here is how quick the turnaround time was. After the surgical strikes, I was able to produce this saree within hours. And it is a hot seller," he added.

When demonetisation was announced in November 2016, Surana readied another saree with the notes and pictures of PM Modi.

"Everyone expresses their love in different ways. I am doing this to pay a tribute to this PM. And I have been able to do brisk business," he added.

From demonetisation to Balakot air strikes to the social welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Ujjwala Yojana, the store has a saree for each such political decision taken by Modi.

With the elections round the corner, Surana said the store's popularity has gone up since people from other states also turn up to buy the sarees.

While he is keeping fingers crossed for the Lok Sabha election 2019 results on May 23, Surana already has a set of special sarees that will be unveiled after the outcome is announced by the Election Commission.

Till then, he is cashing in on the publicity offered by his unique prints.