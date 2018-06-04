Vegetable prices shoot up by 25-30%

Vegetable prices have registered a steep rise in the wake of farmers' agitation here. "The prices of vegetables have increased by 25-30 percent in the last two days because the supply has been disrupted due to farmers agitation," Krishna Kumar, a vegetable vendor in Muhana vegetable market said.

Vegetables are supplied in Muhana mandi, Lal Kothi mandi and to other retail markets in the city from areas like Sanganer and Chomu (Jaipur). At present, farmers are not supplying to the mandis.

The vendor informed that there is little impact on fruits prices, but vegetables are worst hit.

Vegetable supply to Muhana mandi was today nearly 20 percent less than the normal supply, another vendor Rahul Tanwar informed.

In Chomu mandi, vendors supported farmers, and did not open shops.

Demand of vegetables has also increased due to uncertainty of the agitation.

"People are purchasing more vegetables to keep stock with them as the shortage of vegetable is likely to increase if the agitation is not called off," Sitaram, vendor in Lalkothi mandi said.