Union Cabinet approves deep-sea mission for use of sustainable renewable resources

Apart from this, the Union Cabinet also gave its approval for nutrient based subsidy and Inland Vessel Bill. Among other key decisions, the Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved higher nutrient-based subsidy rates for phosphatic and potassic fertiliser for 2021-22.

The government also hiked subsidy by Rs 700 per bag of Complex fertilisers like di-ammonia phosphate (DAP). From now, every bag of DAP would be priced at Rs 2,400. For this, the government would spend an additional Rs 14,000 crore on increase subsidy support.

Prior to taking this decision, the government in May increased its share of subsidy for DAP by 140 per cent from Rs 500 to Rs 1,200 per bag. With this, the government rolled back the steep 58 per cent hike in prices announced by companies since April.