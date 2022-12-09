Union Budget may propose 100,000 km of new railway tracks: Report

Representative image

The Union Budget is likely to propose laying of 100,000 km of new railway tracks over the next 25 years, according to a report by Mint. The new tracks will modernise the network and boost train speeds, the report added quoting people aware of that matter.

The budget is also likely to set aside Rs 10,000 crore to electrify 7,000 km of broad gauge line in FY24 and will complete the electrification of the entire network.

Laying the new tracks will be part of a new vision document for the national transporter and will be done in phases over 25 years with a new track construction target of around 4,000 km in FY24 itself.

The budget for new tracks may also be doubled to over Rs 50,000 crore, the report added.

At current costs, laying normal 100,000 km tracks would cost Rs 15-20 trillion. This could vary depending on the movement of prices of basic inputs such as steel.

The new lines will be constructed keeping in mind the requirements of high-speed and semi-hi-speed trains, such as new-generation Vande Bharat trains that can touch 180 kmph.

In November, ET reported that the government is also likely to announce 300-400 new Vande Bharat trains in the Union budget for 2023-24.

In the long run, the aim is to run most Indian Railways trains at 160 kilometres per hour (kmph). Cargo growth is estimated at 8.5-10% this year and is expected to grow to 12-14% per annum as the railway routes are decongested.