App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech employees ready to quit companies with sexual harassment cases: Survey

Majority of respondents said that they will report cases of misbehaviour in the workplace

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Employees in the technology sector have made it clear that they will quit companies with sexual harassment cases. A survey by job site Indeed said 87 percent women employees and 82 percent male employees would be ready to quit their job if there were any incidents of sexual harassment or biased hiring at their company.

However, 95 percent respondents would be more likely to stick to the job if their company was transparent about the issue in question and made attempts to correct it.

The survey also found that close to 70 percent considered changing their jobs depending on the nature of the scandal, their loyalty to the firm and how well, or poorly, the employers handled these situations.

Further, 80 percent of respondents said they were more likely to report misbehaviour in the wake of last year’s public offences, with women (85 percent) more likely to do so than men (76 percent).

related news

Unethical practices

Apart from misconduct instances, employees are also not in favour of any unethical practices including hiring bias and data breach.

Close to 80 percent of respondents said they would be likely to leave their job if a technology-based issue such as data breach, product failure occurred at the company for which they work.

Overall, only a little over 10 percent of respondents said they were less eager to work in the tech industry as a result of public offences such as data breaches, sexual harassment exposures, disingenuous privacy practices, and so on.

Employees with career duration of five years or less were more likely (56 percent) to consider leaving their company following a transgression, in comparison to 46 percent of respondents, who with longer career duration of up to 10 years, were less likely to do so.

Interestingly, 72 percent of respondents who work in a company with 250-500 employees said their companies were part of a public scandal in 2018, while only 46 percent of respondents who work in a company with more than 500 employees said the same. It would seem that the larger the organisation, the slower the trickling down of news of public misdemeanour.

Venkata Machavarapu, Head of Engineering, India and Site Director at Indeed India said, "While it is the responsibility of organisations to ensure the integrity and prevent breaches or untoward activities under their purview, no sector is immune to the occasional offence. What is important in such cases is that the company step up and take ownership of their actions and address the issue in a transparent and timely manner, to restore stakeholder trust."

No to opposing political views

With India going into general elections in 2019, another interesting aspect according to the survey was that 75 percent of respondents would likely leave their job if the CEO or senior leaders expressed political views against their own political beliefs.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 02:23 pm

tags #Business #Economy #HR

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

UK Criminals Stuff Dead Rats With Mobile Phones, Drugs to Smuggle Them ...

YouTube No Longer a Competition to Netflix, Amazon; Cancels Expensive ...

BJP Fields Greenhorn Pitamber Acharya Against Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik ...

Pak Woman Chained, Tortured by Husband For 20 Days For 'Being Possesse ...

UK Jail Officials Seize Drugs, Mobile Phones Smuggled Into Prison in D ...

7 Detained over Alleged Forced Conversion, Underage Marriages of 2 Tee ...

IPL 2019 | I Always Wanted to Get Back to IPL: Ingram

2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review: Fun, Frugal & Formidable

China Welcomes Goodwill Message Exchange Between Modi, Khan on Pakista ...

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

Why China refuses to label JeM’s Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

After railway tickets, now boarding pass of Air India have PM pics; ai ...

Supreme Court issues notice to CBI in disproportionate assets case aga ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 355 points, Nifty nearly 1% lower as indic ...

FY19 market report card: Over 300 stocks in BSE 500 in red, 3 gave ove ...

Jet Airways shares jump 18% after Naresh Goyal, wife Anita Goyal step ...

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, ...

Marooned on 'man-made' islands, residents of villages near Uttarakhand ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Inclusion of Critics' Choice category doesn't ho ...

Imran Khan's 'Naya Pakistan' promise rings hollow with continued viole ...

Naresh Goyal steps down from Jet Airways board: Eight charts depict ca ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Amazon Fab Phone fest: iPhone X for Rs 73,999, deals on OnePlus 6T, Mi ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Katrina Kaif confirmed to play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar i ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comme ...

Sara Ali Khan's attempt at embarrassing Kartik Aaryan is a success

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz required Vineet Kumar Singh t ...

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar’s film shows moderate gro ...

Chhapaak: Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan laud Deepika Padukone’s acid ...

BJP MLA reacts to Sapna Choudhary joining Congress: She is a dancer li ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.