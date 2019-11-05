Statue of Unity will create economic activity worth $15 billion: Piyush Goyal

In an address at the 5th Global Exhibition on Services, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on November 5 said that the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat will generate an ecosystem of $15 billion annually.

Goyal said that encouraging tourism will lead to job creation and guarantee wealth. He added that it will become a great destination for people to experience.

Addressing stakeholders in the service sector, he said the country is engaging with services in an organised manner, acknowkledging that further efforts are needed.

He said that unlike other developing countries, India can leapfrog into modern technology at a faster pace.