you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Statue of Unity will create economic activity worth $15 billion: Piyush Goyal

He said that unlike other developing countries, India can leapfrog into modern technology at a faster pace.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti

In an address at the 5th Global Exhibition on Services, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on November 5 said that the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat will generate an ecosystem of $15 billion annually.

Goyal said that encouraging tourism will lead to job creation and guarantee wealth. He added that it will become a great destination for people to experience.

Addressing stakeholders in the service sector, he said the country is engaging with services in an organised manner, acknowkledging that further efforts are needed.

Goyal said that the Centre plans to hold discussions in partnership with state governments to make policies enabling the services sector to grow and expand faster.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 05:47 pm

tags #Economy #Piyush Goyal

