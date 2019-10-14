App
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 07:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Smart industrial park in MP may attract Rs 10K-cr investment

Lower purchases by India, the biggest buyer of Malaysian palm oil so far in 2019, could lead to higher inventories and put pressure on Malaysian palm oil prices.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Madhya Pradesh government on Monday announced that a smart industrial park developed at a cost of Rs 375-crore at Pithampur is likely to attract new investments worth Rs 10,000 crore.

On the eve of first investors' summit 'Magnificent Madhya Pradesh', the chief minister Kamal Nath will e-launch this smart industrial park from Indore on October 17.

A total of 60 units can be accommodated in this industrial park. Efforts are being made to attract new investment worth about Rs 10,000 crore through this park, a government official said.

More than 15,000 people are expected to get employment in this park after commissioning of the industrial units.

The park located at the industrial land in Pithampur, about 40-kms from Indore, is the first integrated industrial township in the state, equipped with all basic amenities for the industries, commercial and residential purpose.

About 262 hectares of land is reserved for industrial units in this park while the plots are being developed for the residential and commercial purpose besides land allocation for educational complexes and hospitals.

According to officials, 25 units have got the land allocated in this new industrial park so far and process to allot the land to eleven others is underway.

About 600 representatives of the industrial world are expected to participate in Madhya Pradesh governments investors' meet Magnificent Madhya Pradesh on October 18.

First Published on Oct 14, 2019 07:05 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Madhya Pradesh

