Shiv Nadar University Delhi NCR gets Institution of Eminence tag

Shiv Nadar University Delhi NCR has received the ‘Institution of Eminence’ status by the Indian government.

The institute said that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Education for granting of the status of ‘Institution of Eminence (IoE).

IOE institutions have complete academic and administrative autonomy and also have the responsibility to make India a global brand for education.

Such institutions can also collaborate with top 500 foreign higher education institutes without seeking prior approval from the government. Shiv Nadar University is among the youngest on the list which includes institutes like IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi.

Shikhar Malhotra, Pro-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University, said that this achievement is the collective effort from all the members of the community including students, faculty, staff, parents of our students, alumni and partners.

Shiv Nadar University (Delhi NCR) has been granted the ‘IoE’ status upon an assessment by the government-appointed Empowered Expert Committee (EEC).

The assessment included several legislative and procedural requirements under the UGC regulations and guidelines. It took into account all aspects of the university’s functioning including but not limited to curriculum, research, faculty, campus infrastructure, student selection parameters and the institution’s long-term vision.

The Shiv Nadar Foundation set up by HCL Group founder Shiv Nadar had in 2011 set up Shiv Nadar University in the Delhi-NCR region (Greater Noida).

Rupamanjari Ghosh, Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University said, "We will continue to empower individuals with the skills, knowledge, art and scientific thought required to meet the world’s most pressing societal and industrial needs."

Shiv Nadar University (Delhi NCR) was recommended as an ‘IoE’ by the EEC in August 2019 after the ‘Institutions of Eminence’ scheme was rolled out by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2017.

The 20 ‘IoEs’ were selected from a total of 114 applications received from public and private universities. Shiv Nadar University is also among the select group of institutions in the country which were awarded the prestigious Atal Incubation Centre grant by the NITI Aayog, Government of India, in the very first round in 2017.