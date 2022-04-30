English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Russia makes last-minute bond payment to avoid default

    The amount of the payment was not disclosed, but earlier this month Russias finance ministry said it tried to make a $649 million payment due April 6 towards two bonds to an unnamed U.S. bank previously reported as JPMorgan Chase

    Associated Press
    April 30, 2022 / 06:55 AM IST
    Representative picture (Image: Reuters)

    Representative picture (Image: Reuters)

    Russia staved off a default on its debt Friday by making a last-minute payment using its precious dollar reserves sitting outside the country, US Treasury officials said.

    The amount of the payment was not disclosed, but earlier this month Russias finance ministry said it tried to make a $649 million payment due April 6 towards two bonds to an unnamed U.S. bank previously reported as JPMorgan Chase.

    At that time, tightened sanctions imposed for Russia's invasion of Ukraine prevented the payment from being accepted, so Moscow attempted to make the debt payment in rubles.

    Investors and rating agencies, however, did not expect Russia to be able to convert the rubles into dollars before a 30-day grace period expired next week, leading to speculation that Moscow was heading toward an historic default on its debt. Russia has not defaulted on its foreign debts since the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917, when the collapse of the Russian Empire led to the creation of the Soviet Union.

    Treasury officials, who declined to be named because they weren't authorized to speak on the record, said Russia tapped into its foreign currency reserves currently sitting outside the country to make Friday's payment. Since the U.S. sanctioned Russia's Central Bank early in the conflict, Russia had only the ability to either use fresh revenues coming from activities like oil and gas sales, or existing foreign currency reserves sitting outside the country.

    Close

    Related stories

    The U.S. has been attempting to force Russia to use its foreign currency reserves or any revenue from oil and gas sales in order to deplete the countrys financial resources.

    News reports said Russia used its accounts with Citigroup in London to make the payments. A Citi spokeswoman declined to comment on the reports.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Associated Press
    Tags: #Bond #default #Russia #Ukraine #war
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 06:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.