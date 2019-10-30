Roads sector will spur economic growth: VK Singh, MoS Road Transport

As the country battles a slowdown, Minister of State Road Transport and Highways Gen VK Singh feels that the infrastructure sector will spur economic growth.

"We have basket of projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore. We need to find the solutions to issues so that these projects can take off," said Singh.

On the issue of funding, Singh said that if insurance companies are brought in, then banks will be willing to provide support.

Hoiwever, he said land acquisition costs are making projects unviable.

Speaking on the issue of building sustainable roads and highways, he said that the challenge is being faced with respect to maintaining green cover.