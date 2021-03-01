English
RBI remains net buyer of US dollar in December, buys $10.014 billion

In November 2020, it was net buyer of the US dollar after it had purchased $14.289 billion and sold $4.028 billion.

PTI
March 01, 2021 / 10:40 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained net buyer of the US dollar in December after it purchased $3.991 billion from the spot market, data showed. During the reporting month, the central bank bought $10.014 billion and sold $6.023 billion in the spot market, the RBI said in its monthly bulletin for February 2021.

In November 2020, it was net buyer of the US dollar after it had purchased $14.289 billion and sold $4.028 billion. In December 2019, the central bank had bought $5.374 billion and sold $1.014 billion in the spot market.

In FY20, the central bank had net purchased $45.097 billion. It had bought $72.205 billion and sold $27.108 billion in the spot market.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of December was $39.792 billion, compared with net purchase of $28.344 billion in November, the data showed.
