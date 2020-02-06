App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Monetary Policy key takeaways | Status quo not a pointer to future action, says Shaktikanta Das

The meet comes in the backdrop of slowing GDP growth and rising inflation

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has unveiled its last credit policy for FY20 on February 6. The meet comes in the backdrop of slowing GDP growth and rising inflation.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the policy review:

- RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent
- To continue accommodative stance as long as it takes
- RBI says economy continues to be weak, output gap remains negative
- April-September 2020 GDP growth seen in the range of 5.5-6 percent; October-December growth seen at 6.2 percent
- FY21 GDP growth seen at 6%
- MPC says policy space available for future action exists

- In a big relief, permit date for commercial realty project loans has been extended by one-year without downgrading asset classification

Close
Inflation
- RBI anticipates inflation to remain elevated in the short-run, says overall inflation outlook “remains highly uncertain”
- Q4 FY20 CPI inflation target revised upwards to 6.5 percent
- Consumer inflation for April-September 2020 revised to 5-5.4 percent, the same for October-December period seen at 3.2 percent
- H1 FY21 CPI inflation target raised to 5-5.4 percent from 3.8-4 percent, the same for Q3 seen at 3.2 percent

- In a major shift, RBI to conduct long-term repos starting February 15 fortnight

related news

For move live updates, click here…

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 11:45 am

tags #Economy #Nirmala Sitharaman #RBI credit policy #RBI monetary policy #Shaktikanta Das

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.