RBI Monetary Policy key takeaways | Status quo not a pointer to future action, says Shaktikanta Das

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has unveiled its last credit policy for FY20 on February 6. The meet comes in the backdrop of slowing GDP growth and rising inflation.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the policy review:

- RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent- To continue accommodative stance as long as it takes- RBI says economy continues to be weak, output gap remains negative- April-September 2020 GDP growth seen in the range of 5.5-6 percent; October-December growth seen at 6.2 percent- FY21 GDP growth seen at 6%- MPC says policy space available for future action exists

- In a big relief, permit date for commercial realty project loans has been extended by one-year without downgrading asset classification

- RBI anticipates inflation to remain elevated in the short-run, says overall inflation outlook “remains highly uncertain”- Q4 FY20 CPI inflation target revised upwards to 6.5 percent- Consumer inflation for April-September 2020 revised to 5-5.4 percent, the same for October-December period seen at 3.2 percent- H1 FY21 CPI inflation target raised to 5-5.4 percent from 3.8-4 percent, the same for Q3 seen at 3.2 percent

- In a major shift, RBI to conduct long-term repos starting February 15 fortnight