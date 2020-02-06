RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Market expects MPC to keep rates unchanged
This blog will bring you LIVE updates from the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting today.
In December, the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee surprised the markets by leaving rates unchanged when economists had forecast a cut. Much has changed since and this time around the expectation is that the MPC will hold tight while leaving its accommodative stance unchanged.
The obvious reason is the sharp rise in retail inflation in the past two readings. A second reason why the MPC will hold rates is that transmission is still a sorry story. Finally, the spreading Coronavirus epidemic is adding another element of uncertainty. Thus there is every reason to believe that the MPC will choose to retain its accommodative stance.Stay with us as we bring you LIVE updates from the RBI's MPC meet today.
Some brokerages and analysts are still assessing the scope for a rate cut amid slowing GDP growth and rising inflation.
"MPC will remain on an extended pause but there is an increased probability of a shift in policy stance. While food prices may soften from January onwards owing to the arrival of the Kharif produce and robust Rabi sowing, we believe that the moderation will be gradual as the food inflation has become more generalised," said Kotak.
Brokerage firm Kotak Securities expects CPI inflation to trend towards 6.2 percent by March 2020 and said even though we acknowledge that the output gap remains negative and that any growth recovery is likely to be slow and prolonged, the MPC is expected to remain concerned about the significantly high CPI inflation.
Elevated inflation remains a concern for the central bank and there are fewer chances that it will ease rapidly as the prices of vegetables have still not fallen to the expected lines and the full impact of the telecom tariff is yet to play out.
Brokerage firm Elara Capital expects MPC to stay on hold through CY20. If the inflation trajectory means reverts to 4 percent in Q4FY21E, there is a slight possibility of a rate cut, Elara said. "We expect CPI inflation to average 5 percent in FY21E against 4.9 percent in FY20E amid higher food prices. CPI inflation is expected to remain in the range of 7-8 percent over January-March 2020E and nearly 6 percent until June-July 2020E. The inflation prints above the upper end of the inflation target set by RBI diminishes the scope of rate cuts," said Elara.
Shanti Ekambaram, President – Consumer Banking at Kotak Mahindra Bank is of the view that the RBI is likely to maintain status quo on rates as well as its monetary policy stance. They are likely to continue an accommodative stance to support growth.
Is a rate cut possible? Most brokerages and analysts say a rate cut is unlikely.
As the government, in Budget, has projected the fiscal deficit to widen to 3.8 percent of the GDP against the earlier estimate of 3.3 percent, the government will feel compelled to borrow more from the market which will result in hardening of interest rate and put pressure on inflation.
Even as the concerns over a lingering weakness in the economy persist, rising inflation is the biggest factor that may keep the central bank away from tweaking key lending rates. In December, the retail inflation peaked to a five-year high of 7.3 percent, mainly on account of costlier vegetables, specifically onion and tomato. In its previous monetary policy review in December, RBI had decided for a status quo, leaving the repo unchanged at 5.15 percent on concerns of rising inflation.
The RBI's MPC will release their sixth Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2019-20 on February 6 and the central bank is expected to maintain status quo on the rates, analysts and brokerages said. In its previous monetary policy review in December, RBI had decided for a status quo, leaving the repo unchanged at 5.15 percent on concerns of rising inflation. D-Street largely expects status quo in benchmark rate, but some hope for a cut.