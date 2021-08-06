RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC decision at 10 am

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Dinesh Unnikrishnan, Deputy Editor, Moneycontrol:
The Choice before the MPC today is limited. Nothing has changed significantly from the last monetary policy review. Inflation remains high above the comfort zone of the MPC and growth cues remains weak ravaged by a devastating pandemic. At this juncture, the only logical outcome is to keep the rates steady and repeat the assurance to markets that RBI will continue on a growth supportive stance.
- HOME
- INDIAN INDICES
- STOCK ACTION
- All Stats
- Top Gainers
- Top Losers
- Only Buyers
- Only Sellers
- 52 Week High
- 52 Week Low
- Price Shockers
- Volume Shockers
- Most Active Stocks
- GLOBAL MARKETS
- BIG SHARK PORTFOLIOS
- ECONOMIC CALENDAR
- MARKET ACTION
- Dashboard
- F&O
- FII & DII Activity
- Corporate Action
- EARNINGS
- CURRENCY
- COMMODITY
- OTHERS
- Bonds
- Cryptocurrency
- Tools
- SPECIAL
- Trends
- Latest News
- Opinion
- TECHNOLOGY
- Personal Tech
- Auto
- Fintech
- MEDIA
- Podcast
- Slideshows
- Infographics
- Videos
- EXPLORE
- Home
- Find Fund
- Top Ranked Funds
- Performance Tracker
- SIP Performance Tracker
- ETF Performance
- NFO
- Top Performing Categories
- Learn
- EXPLORE
- Home
- Investing
- Insurance
- Banking
- Financial Planning
- Property
- Tools
- Video
- Ask Expert
- Explainer
- Tax Filing
- NPS
- FIXED DEPOSIT
- Fixed Deposit Interest Calculator
- Corporate Deposits
- TAX
- Tax-filing Guide
- Income Tax Calculator
- Emergency Fund Calculator
- LOANS & CREDIT CARDS
- Home
- Car Loan Calculator
- Home Loan Calculator
- Education Loan Calculator
- Credit Card Debit Payoff Calculator
- VIDEOS
- Homepage
- Videos on Demand
- Coffee can Investing
- Ideas for Profit
- Commodities@Moneycontrol
- In focus with Udayan Mukherjee
- 3 Point Analysis
- Technical Views
- Reporter`s Take
- Explained
- Political Bazaar
- Editor`s Take
- Millenial Pulse
- Modi Government Report card
- PODCAST
- Homepage
- Podcast on Demand
- The Market Podcast
- Future Wise
- Simply Save
- Stock Picks of the Day
- Coronavirus Essential
My Account