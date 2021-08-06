MARKET NEWS

English
August 06, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC decision at 10 am

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will make a statement at 10 am.

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will make the monetary policy statement at 10 am. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will make its decisions after meeting for three days. The central bank is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent. A majority of the economists Moneycontrol spoke to expect no change in rates or MPC's policy
stance. High inflation and uncertain growth scenario will likely force the policymakers to continue on a wait-and-watch mode for more cues, they said.
  • August 06, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Dinesh Unnikrishnan, Deputy Editor, Moneycontrol:
    The Choice before the MPC today is limited. Nothing has changed significantly from the last monetary policy review. Inflation remains high above the comfort zone of the MPC and growth cues remains weak ravaged by a devastating pandemic. At this juncture, the only logical outcome is to keep the rates steady and repeat the assurance to markets that RBI will continue on a growth supportive stance.

  • August 06, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST
  • August 06, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to make the monetary policy statement at 10 am

  • August 06, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: While most analysts reckon the RBI won’t raise interest rates till next year, some expect the RBI to offer some clues as to when it will start reducing liquidity in a commentary that is released after the monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting.

    All 61 economists polled by Reuters said they see no change in the repo rate which has been steady at 4 percent since May last year. But the consensus expected the RBI to make two 25 basis point increases next fiscal year, taking the repo rate to 4.50% by end-March 2023. (Inputs from Reuters)

  • August 06, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Will MPC revise interest rates, inflation target?

    It is extremely unlikely that the MPC will tinker with rates and move either way on the rate stance. The reason is simple: nothing has changed significantly since the last policy to warrant a change in the rate stance. The policy stance has been "accommodative" which essentially rules out a rate hike.

    A majority of the economists Moneycontrol spoke to expect no change in rates or MPC's policy stance. High inflation and uncertain growth scenario will likely force the policymakers to continue on a wait-and-watch mode for more cues, they said.

  • August 06, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: It is widely expected that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will maintain status quo and keep the key interest rates steady. Currently, the repo rate is 4 percent and reverse repo rate is 3.35 percent.

    The monetary policy announcement comes as the economy is recovering after the harsh second wave of COVID-19. 

    The MPC had last changed the repo rate in May 2020. It has cut the repo rate by 250 bps since February 2019.

  • August 06, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST

    Good morning. Welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement. The MPC will release its statement on key interest rates.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.

