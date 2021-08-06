RBI may come with some digital currency model in near future, says Deputy Governor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should be able to come out with some model of digital currency in the near future and probably by the end of this year, said T Rabi Sankar, one of the deputy governors at the central bank said on 6 August.

Rabi Sankar said this during a Q&A session at the post-monetary policy press conference.

The RBI is working on various aspects including the technology, distribution, and validation of this model Rabi Sankar said. In the past too, the RBI had spoken about its plans to introduce digital currency even as it has expressed concerns on the private virtual currencies.

On 22 July, in a speech at his keynote address at a webinar organised by the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, New Delhi, Sankar said the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) has the potential to provide significant benefits, such as reduced dependency on cash, higher seigniorage due to lower transaction costs, reduced settlement risk.

CBDC is a legal tender issued by a central bank in a digital form. It is the same as a fiat currency and is exchangeable one-to-one with the fiat currency. Only its form is different.

In his July 22 speech, Sankar said it is equally important to understand what a CBDC is not.

“CBDC is a digital or virtual currency but it is not comparable to the private virtual currencies that have mushroomed over the last decade,” Sankar said.

Further, private virtual currencies sit at substantial odds with the historical concept of money. They are not commodities or claims on commodities as they have no intrinsic value, said the RBI deputy governor, adding some claims that they are akin to gold clearly seem opportunistic, the deputy governor had said.

In the past, the central bank had informed the government about its concerns on private virtual currencies such as Bitcoin while clarifying that the central bank is in support of introducing a digital currency.