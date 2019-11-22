App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Q2 GDP growth rate to slow down to 4.7%, says ICRA

With subdued domestic demand, investment activity, and non-oil merchandise exports weighing on volume expansion, manufacturing growth is expected to decelerate further from the marginal 0.6 percent in Q1 of FY2020, it said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ICRA expects India's growth rate to fall to 4.7 percent in Q2 of FY20, amid weak demand and tepid investment.

The ratings firm also sees the country's gross value added (GVA) at basic prices in year-on-year (YoY) basis at 4.5 per cent for the quarter ending September of FY2020.

The GDP and GVA were 5.0 per cent and 4.9 per cent respectively in Q1 and agriculture and services may maintain the growth rate recorded in the first quarter, an ICRA statement said.

Close

"ICRA expects the GVA growth to decline to 4.5 per cent in Q2 of FY2020 from 4.9 per cent in Q1 of FY2020, primarily led by industry," said Aditi Nayar, principal economist, ICRA.

related news

With subdued domestic demand, investment activity, and non-oil merchandise exports weighing on volume expansion, manufacturing growth is expected to decelerate further from the marginal 0.6 percent in Q1 of FY2020, the statement said.

Heavy rainfall in August-September of 2019 along with the delayed withdrawal of the monsoon and constrained activities in the mining and construction sectors also contributed to a lower demand for electricity from the agricultural and household sectors.

In addition to that, muted industrial activity reduced the demand for electricity generation.

ICRA expects the Y-o-Y GVA growth of mining and quarrying, construction, and electricity, gas, water supply and other utilities to weaken in Q2 of FY2020.

"Various lead indicators of trade reveal a broad-based deterioration in Q2 of FY2020, which would weigh upon service sector growth in that quarter," the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 22, 2019 08:40 am

tags #Economy #FY'20 #GDP #Icra #India #Q2

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.