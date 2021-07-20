PM e-Vidya scheme to get fillip in FY22; expansion of education channels on cards

The education ministry is looking to widen the PM e-Vidya (electronic education) scheme by expanding the reach of education channels for each class -- from Class 1 to 12.

In FY21, the government had spent Rs 14.75 crore as part of efforts to promote e-learning during COVID-19. Since there was a nationwide lockdown, schools had moved classes online.

Now, with the second wave of COVID-19, classes continue online. Sources said that the government could increase the spend by at least 30 per cent in FY22.

"There is an additional thrust on the PM e-Vidya programme. It is the need of the hour. A special emphasis will be on initiatives like DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) and Swayam Prabha," said an official.

Swayam Prabha and DIKSHA

Swayam Prabha is a group of 32 DTH channels devoted to telecasting educational programmes on a 24/7 basis using the GSAT-15 satellite. This will have 12 channels, one for each class.

“Even if a student does not have access to laptops or computers, he/she would be able to watch educational channels for their respective class on television. This ensures academic continuity," another official added.

The DIKSHA platform offers teachers, students and parents learning material. Students can download the DIKSHA application and scan the textbook QR codes for accessing study materials.

Under the DIKSHA platform for education and training, government data showed that there have been 3.2 billion hits as of July 19. They refer to the number of times learning activities were undertaken using the DIKSHA platform.

Here, there will be addition of online textbooks, including new content like financial literacy under the National Education Policy 2020.

Use of community radio, podcasts

For areas which don't have internet coverage and televisions are out of reach, the government will expand the presence of Shiksha Vani. This include live community radio shows locally as well as pre-recorded audio content like podcasts.

Shiksha Vani is a podcast-application by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), where the educational content is released. These podcasts are available on the Shiksha Vani app as well as on YouTube.

In addition, the government will also be developing content for visually and hearing impaired on the NIOS website and YouTube under the Digitally Accessible Information System (DAISY).

DAISY is a global technical standard for the development of audio content (books, podcasts) and computerised text.