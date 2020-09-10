PF interest: EPFO to pay FY20 interest of 8.5% in one go, not in instalments

EPFO is going to pay FY20 interest in one go, as per CNBC-TV18 sources.

While clarifying reports that the interest will be credited in two instalments, sources said that FY20 PF interest would be credited in one go in subscriber accounts.

The Provident Fund Interest for FY20, as approved by the Central Board of Trustees on September 9, is 8.5 percent.

Labour ministry will get 8.5 percent PF rate for FY20 notified after the nod from the Finance Ministry, sources added.

Steps to check EPF account balance:

SMS service

UAN activated members may know their latest PF contribution and balance available with EPFO by sending an SMS to '7738299899' from registered mobile number. The SMS should be in the format-

EPFOHO UAN

The facility is available in 10 languages, English being the default language. You can receive the messages in Hindi, Punjabi, Guajarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali as well. For receiving the SMS in any of the languages other than English, the first three characters of the preferred language needs to be added after UAN. For example, to receive in SMS in Telugu SMS will be sent as-

EPFOHO UAN TEL" to 7738299899

Missed call service

Members registered on the UAN portal may get their details available with EPFO by giving a missed call to '011-22901406' from their registered Mobile number. If the UAN of the member is seeded with any one of the Bank A/C number, AADHAAR and PAN the member will get details of last contribution and PF Balance. The call automatically gets disconnected after two rings. This service is free of cost.

EPFO portal

After registering yourself on EPFO Members Portal, you can log in to - https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login# using your UAN and password. This allows you to view your passbook or account statement.

Mobile application services

Members can view their account balance and EPF statement through 'Umang' mobile application. The 'Umang' app is available in English, HIndi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujrati, Punjabi, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Oriya, Telugu and Urdu. Click on EPFO on the app. Go to employee centric services and click on view passbook. You can enter your UAN and OTP sent on the registered mobile number to view your balance in the Employee Provident Fund.