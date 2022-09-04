Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri to attend Gastech 2022 in Italy

Hardeep Singh Puri

Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri is slated to lead an official and business delegation to Milan, Italy. The delegation will attend 'Gastech Milan 2022' from 5th to 7th September.

Gastech is the largest gathering focussed on LNG as an abated bridge fuel. Leading Ministers and CEOs will discuss key issues such as the evolving energy landscape; assess post-pandemic economic recovery and navigate a route to a just energy transition.

According to an official statement released by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on September 4, Puri will participate in the Ministerial Panel at Gastech's opening ceremony. He will also take part in Ministerial Panel discussions titled “Energy Security and Transition” and “A just energy transition for developing nations".

The minister will also chair the “India Spotlight: Powering India’s energy industry - new avenues for a sustainable future” panel discussion in Milan.

Earlier this year Puri said special emphasis is being given on green hydrogen, biofuel blending and exploration and production of biofuel from alternative sources. He asserted that India would eventually become a leader in the green hydrogen space, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Bilateral talks with CEOs of global energy companies and ministers from other countries attending Gastech are also part of the minister's Milan agenda.

The minister will also inaugurate the Exhibition stalls of Indian energy companies which are being showcased at Gastech's Exhibition.

The event will also serve as the venue to launch the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry's flagship event India Energy Week which is scheduled from 5th-8th February 2023