English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri to attend Gastech 2022 in Italy

    Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will discuss important issues with counterpart Ministers and CEOs at Gastech 2022 such as the changing energy landscape; post-pandemic economic recovery and the navigation of a route to a just energy transition.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 04, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST
    Hardeep Singh Puri

    Hardeep Singh Puri

    Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri is slated to lead an official and business delegation to Milan, Italy. The delegation will attend 'Gastech Milan 2022' from 5th to 7th September.

    Gastech is the largest gathering focussed on LNG as an abated bridge fuel. Leading Ministers and CEOs will discuss key issues such as  the evolving energy landscape; assess post-pandemic economic recovery and navigate a route to a just energy transition.

    Also Read: India in talks with Russia over LNG supply resumption, GAIL says

    According to an official statement released by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on September 4,  Puri will participate in the Ministerial Panel at Gastech's opening ceremony. He will also take part in Ministerial Panel discussions titled “Energy Security and Transition” and “A just energy transition for developing nations".

    The minister will also chair the “India Spotlight: Powering India’s energy industry - new avenues for a sustainable future” panel discussion in Milan.

    Close

    Related stories

    Earlier this year Puri said special emphasis is being given on green hydrogen, biofuel blending and exploration and production of biofuel from alternative sources. He asserted that India would eventually become a leader in the green hydrogen space, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

    Bilateral talks with CEOs of global energy companies and ministers from other countries attending Gastech are also part of the minister's Milan agenda.

    The minister will also inaugurate the Exhibition stalls of Indian energy companies which are being showcased at Gastech's Exhibition.

    Also Read: Hold Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 331: Prabhudas Lilladher

    The event will also serve as the venue to launch the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry's flagship event India Energy Week which is scheduled from 5th-8th February 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #Economy #Gastech #India #Italy #Milan #petroleum #power
    first published: Sep 4, 2022 01:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.