Macro@Moneycontrol | RBI allows e-wallet interoperability

E-wallets got a leg up as RBI releases guidelines on interoperability of prepaid payment instruments. This will help in making money transfers more efficient as consumers will be able to transfer funds between different mobile wallets, even allowing transfers between wallets and bank accounts.

Sakshi Batra, who is in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol, finds out the macro implications of the move, and how life will change for stakeholders such as consumers and digital payment companies.