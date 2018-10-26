App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro@Moneycontrol | RBI allows e-wallet interoperability

Tune in to find out more about the macro implications of the move to allow e-wallet interoperability, and how life will change for stakeholders such as consumers and digital payment companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

E-wallets got a leg up as RBI releases guidelines on interoperability of prepaid payment instruments. This will help in making money transfers more efficient as consumers will be able to transfer funds between different mobile wallets, even allowing transfers between wallets and bank accounts.

Sakshi Batra, who is in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol, finds out the macro implications of the move, and how life will change for stakeholders such as consumers and digital payment companies.
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 08:45 pm

tags #banking #BFSI #mobile wallet #PayTm #RBI #video

