Jackson Hole: A speech that can act as a preamble for central banks

United States Federal Reserve building (File Image)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium late last week focused on removing any ambiguity on Fed’s priorities about fighting inflation. The July meet had given an impression about #Fedpivot, that a large part of the monetary tightening in terms of rate hikes is over. As a result, broader equity indices climbed up 10-14 percent post the meet, before softening recently. Powell this time emphasised that though current policy rates are closer to long-run estimates of neutral rates, given...