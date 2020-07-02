App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 11:39 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India's June gold imports plunge 86% year-on-year to 11 tonnes: Government source

The world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal imported around 11 tonnes of gold in June, down from 77.73 tonnes a year ago, the source said on Thursday. The source asked to remain anonymous since he is not authorised to speak to the media.

India's gold imports plunged 86% year-on-year in June due to record high prices and as international air travel was banned and many jewellery shops were closed amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, a government source said.

In value terms, June imports dropped to $608.76 million from to $2.7 billion a year ago, he added.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 11:33 am

tags #Economy #India

