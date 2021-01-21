India's crude oil production falls nearly 4% in December

Source: Reuters

India’s crude oil and natural gas production dropped 3.6 percent and 7.11 percent, respectively, in December 2020 as compared to the same time last year, showed government data released on January 21.

The drop was mainly because of a decline in output by ONGC and private sector. During the period under review, crude oil production was seen at 2,555.66 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) as against 2,650.83 TMT in December 2019. Cumulative crude oil production during April-December, 2020, was 22,982.16 TMT, which was 5.72 percent lower than that of the corresponding period last year.

On the other hand, natural gas production during the month was seen at 2,424.90 million metric standard cubic meter (MMSCM) as against 2,610.38 MMSCM during December 2019. Cumulative natural gas production during April-December, 2020, was 21,128.92 MMSCM - 11.3 percent lower than that of the corresponding period last year.

Crude oil production by ONGC in nomination blocks during December 2020 was 1,700.54 TMT, which was 2.75 percent lower than last year. Cumulative crude oil production by ONGC during April-December, 2020, was 15,209.09 TMT which was 1.16 percent lower than the corresponding period last year. Similarly, natural gas production by ONGC in the nomination blocks was 7.04 percent lower when compared to December 2019.

Cumulative natural gas production by ONGC during April-December, 2020, was 7.67 per cent down too.

Crude oil production by OIL (Oil India Ltd) was 16.18 percent higher than the production during December 2019, while the company’s natural gas production was 3.1 percent higher than December 2019.

On the other hand, in the private sector and joint ventures, crude oil production was down 11.62 percent and natural gas production was down 12.22 percent year-on-year.