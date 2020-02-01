India raises import tax on crude palm oil to 44%

The hike in import duty on palm oil could prompt buyers to increase purchases of rival edible oils such as soyoil and sunflower oil, traders said.
India has raised import tax on crude palm oil to 44% from 37.5%, a government notification said on Saturday, as the world's biggest palm oil importer tries to boost local oilseed production.The hike in import duty on palm oil could prompt buyers to increase purchases of rival edible oils such as soyoil and sunflower oil, traders said.
First Published on Feb 1, 2020 02:50 pm