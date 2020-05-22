App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | RBI repo rate cut: All you need to know about repo and reverse repo rate

What is the repo and reverse repo rate and how do these work. Here’s all you need to know about it

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its repo rate by 40 basis points on May 22. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the move in view to help the economy revive from the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis. The short-term lending rate now stands at 4 percent. The reverse repo rate was also reduced by 40 bps to 3.35 percent. But what is the repo and reverse repo rate. Here’s all you need to know about it. (Image: Moneycontrol)
1/6

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its repo rate by 40 basis points on May 22. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the move in view to help the economy revive from the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis. The short-term lending rate now stands at 4 percent. The reverse repo rate was also reduced by 40 bps to 3.35 percent. But what is the repo and reverse repo rate. Here’s all you need to know about it. (Image: Moneycontrol)

What is the repo rate? (Image: News18 Creative)
2/6

What is the repo rate? (Image: News18 Creative)

How does the repo rate work? (Image: News18 Creative)
3/6

How does the repo rate work? (Image: News18 Creative)

What is the reverse repo rate? (Image: News18 Creative)
4/6

What is the reverse repo rate? (Image: News18 Creative)

How does the reverse repo rate work? (Image: News18 Creative)
5/6

How does the reverse repo rate work? (Image: News18 Creative)

Why is repo rate higher than reverse repo rate? (Image: News18 Creative)
6/6

Why is repo rate higher than reverse repo rate? (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on May 22, 2020 06:13 pm

tags #coronavirus #RBI #Reserve Bank of India #Shaktikanta Das #Slideshow

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

'Here's your scan code for tonight': Italy eatery rips up paper menus

'Here's your scan code for tonight': Italy eatery rips up paper menus

Spirit of federalism forgotten, govt has abandoned any pretence of being democratic: Sonia Gandhi

Spirit of federalism forgotten, govt has abandoned any pretence of being democratic: Sonia Gandhi

Number of COVID-19 cases averted due to lockdown is in 14-29 lakh range, 37000-78000 lives saved: Govt

Number of COVID-19 cases averted due to lockdown is in 14-29 lakh range, 37000-78000 lives saved: Govt

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.