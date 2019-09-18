App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 05:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Huge export potential in chemicals, allied sector: Piyush Goyal

The minister said the industry should raise issue with the ministry if banks decline to provide loans at affordable rates.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Huge export potential exists in chemical and allied sector and it should make a combined effort to set higher goals and aspire for extraordinary results, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. Addressing members of Chemical and Allied Export Promotion Council of India (CAPEXIL) here, he said, the government has announced several measures including mechanism to provide easy and affordable credit to exporters.

The minister said the industry should raise issue with the ministry if banks decline to provide loans at affordable rates.

"This is a listening government and it acts on the demands of the industry," he said.

Close

The minister asked the industry to explore new markets and push shipments of value added goods as there is a target to take exports to USD 1 trillion in the next five years.

related news

Further Goyal said he would take up industry's suggestion that a company should not be closed unless there is an order from the highest level.

"CAPEXIL sector industries must embrace new technology and explore new markets, make value addition to the products that are being manufactured and not just remain in their comfort zone as manufactures and exporters of raw and basic products," he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Piyush Goyal

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.