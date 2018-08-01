App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GST collections at Rs 96,483 crore in July, higher than June but still short of Rs 1 lakh-cr mark

The numbers, though healthy and growing, fall short of government’s monthly estimates.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre on Wednseday said that GST collections for the month of July stood at Rs 96,483 crore. GST collections from June was Rs 95,610 crore and the collections are fast approaching the Rs 1 lakh-crore mark.

The numbers, though healthy and growing, fall short of government’s monthly estimates. According to the 2018-19 Union Budget, the monthly average was expected to be Rs 1.15 lakh crore, though experts believe it could be difficult to meet this target.

The GST collection for May was slightly better than April numbers, at Rs 94,016 crore.

Until July 30, more than 55 lakh GST returns were filed for June.

The government is positive about the stable revenue, naming it a good trend. The Centre’s collection from central GST at the end of the first quarter was Rs 504 billion. Experts have predicted that the government may not be able to achieve its budgeted target of Rs 6,039 billion, even in an optimistic scenario.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 02:55 pm

tags #Economy #GST #India

