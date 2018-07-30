App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 02:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to look into pulse import in which Glyphosate used

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan today said he would look into the import of pulses in which Glyphosate herbicide has been used.

During Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, BJD's Bhartruhari Mahtab raised the issue of import of pulses in which Glyphosate, which is harmful for humans, has been used.

Mahtab demanded that the import policy should be strict to ensure that public health is protected.

Replying to Mahtab, Paswan said "we will look into it and in no way, the health of the public would be put at risk".
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 01:59 pm

tags #Economy #Food Minister #import #pulse #Ram Vilas Paswan

