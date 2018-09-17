App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt proposes merger of Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank

The announcement was made after a meeting on ‘alternative mechanism’ set up to consider consolidation in the banking sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The central government has announced the proposal to merge three public sector lenders - Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank.

The combined lending entity will be India's third largest globally competitive bank, said Rajeev Kumar, Secretary - Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance in a media address on September 17.

The proposal will now need to be passed by the boards of individual banks. The banks' boards will shortly meet and take up the decision, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said after Kumar's statements.

Jaitley added, "While making this suggestion we have borne in mind that we don't have the amalgamation of weak banks...the amalgamated entity's lending ability will be higher."

On selection of the three banks, Jaitley said, "This is the government's assessment ...We wanted to ensure that the merged entity is a stronger bank."

More to follow..
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 06:43 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Banks #Business #Dena Bank #merger #Vijaya Bank

