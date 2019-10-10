App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt constitutes panel to suggest measures to augment GST revenue

The panel comprising of state-level GST commissioners and centre government officials has been asked to suggest urgent measures to arrest the fall in tax revenues and suggest steps to be taken to improve revenue collection.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections dropping sharply to a 19-month low in September, the government has constituted a committee of officers to suggest measures to augment collections, expand the tax base and check evasion.

The panel comprising of state-level GST commissioners and centre government officials has been asked to suggest urgent measures to arrest the fall in tax revenues and suggest steps to be taken to improve revenue collection.

"The committee should consider a wide range of reforms so that a comprehensive list of suggestions may emerge," an official order said.

Close

It has been asked to consider a wide range of reforms so that a comprehensive list of suggestions may emerge. The panel has been asked to look into "systemic changes in GST including checks and balances to prevent misuse." Also, it has been tasked to suggest measures to improve voluntary compliance as well as policy measures and changes in law needed.

related news

Its key mandate is to suggest "measures for expansion of tax base" and make recommendations on "improved compliance monitoring and anti-evasion measures using better data analytics," the order said.

GST collections dropped sharply to a 19-month low of Rs 91,916 crore in September, mirroring a widening slowdown in the economy triggered by shrinking consumer demand. This was the second straight month of decline in GST collections, which from July 1, 2017, amalgamated 17 different central and state levies, including excise duty, service tax and VAT.

The fall in tax collections is seen as a reflection of economic activity and a decline in collections indicated a downturn.

India's GDP growth slowed to more than six-year low of 5 per cent in April-June, prompting the government to take an array of steps to boost the economy, including the steepest cut in corporate tax rate which would cost Rs 1.45 lakh crore.

The panel constituted on Thursday comprises state GST commissioners of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab besides central government officials including Principal Commissioner of GST and Joint Secretary (Revenue).

States have been asked to give suggestions in writing as well as join the panel.

"The Committee may co-opt or seek assistance from such officers from Centre/State as may be deemed necessary," the order said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 08:08 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Goods and Services Tax

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.