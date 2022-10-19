Financial Services Secy Sanjay Malhotra to succeed Tarun Bajaj as Revenue Secy in bureaucrat reshuffle

The government on October 19 named Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj's successor.

Malhotra, who will now assume the post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the finance ministry's Department of Revenue, will take charge as the revenue secretary after Bajaj retires on November 30.

Meanwhile, the vacancy created by Malhotra's move to the Department of Revenue will be filled by Vivek Joshi, according to a government statement.

Joshi, who is currently the Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner in the Ministry of Home Affairs, will be the financial services secretary following Malhotra's appointment as OSD in the Department of Revenue, the government said.

Malhotra's appointment as Bajaj's successor is one of many secretary-level appointments made by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Nagendra Nath Sinha, currently the rural development secretary, will take charge as the Steel Secretary after the incumbent, Sanjay Kumar Singh, retires on December 31.

Sinha will serve as OSD in the Ministry of Steel starting from December 1. In Sinha's place, Shailesh Kumar Singh will become the rural development secretary.

Shailesh Kumar Singh, currently an additional secretary and development commissioner in the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, will immediately assume charge as OSD in the Ministry of Rural Development's rural development department.

Some of the other appointments include:

* Manoj Govil as Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs

* Alka Upadhyaya, currently chairperson of National Highways Authority of India, as secretary in Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

* Bhupinder Singh Bhalla as OSD in Ministry of New and Renewable Energy with the view to take charge as secretary following the retirement of incumbent Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi on October 31

* Aramane Giridhar, currently secretary in Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, as OSD in the Department of Defence with the view to take charge as secretary following the retirement of Ajay Kumar on October 31

* Amrit LaI Meena, currently special secretary in the commerce ministry’s Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, as OSD in coal ministry with the view to take charge as secretary following the retirement of Anil Kumar Jain on October 31

* Sanjeev Chopra as secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, following the retirement of Sudhanshu Pandey on October 31

* Rachna Shah, currently additional secretary in the Department of Commerce, as OSD in Ministry of Textiles with the view to take charge as secretary following the retirement of Upendra Prasad Singh on October 31

* Sanjay Kumar, currently secretary in Department of Youth Affairs, as OSD in Department of School Education & Literacy with the view to take charge as secretary following the retirement of Anita Karwal on November 30

* Kamran Rizvi, currently additional Secretary in Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, as OSD in Ministry of Heavy Industries with the view to take charge as secretary following the retirement of Arun Goel on December 31

* Sudhansh Pant as OSD in Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways from December 1 with the view to take charge as secretary following the retirement of Sanjeev Ranjan on January 31.